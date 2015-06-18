Dinosaurs
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Jurassic World
It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more
Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Dinosaurs Come to the Domes
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical .. more
Jul 9, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BREAKING: MTEA Executive Director Tom Morgan Dies
Mar 22, 2010 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Just Kill Everybody
Bite Theatre’s inaugural show is more than a bit of a disappointment. Such is the risk one runs with a play by a new company consisting of three shorts by a new playwright. Bite Theatre’s production of Robert Lawrence’s Kill The Rich! Kill The P.. more
Mar 20, 2010 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green Remodeling: Carpet
There's the obvious reasons to avoid wall-to-wall beige berber... boring comes to mind. But personal opinion aside, there are many other non-aesthetic reasons to step out of your carpet comfort zone. Synthetic fiber carpets and carpet pad.. more
Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact&m Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sea Monsters
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments
Sea Monsters
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Czarnik
Poetry slams and rap battles: The former led to the latter for Milwaukee's Melissa Strawberry ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
IMAX
If you do go to the museum today, considering springing for a ticketto see something on t chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
CDs: Ghostface Killah, The Hives
CDs: Ghostface Killah, The HivesBig doe and just "doh"Ghostface Killah – The Big Doe RehabNow I see why Ghostface threw such a stink about Wu-Tang releasing their new album on the same day as his: It would be a shame if Big Doe Rehab were ove.. more
Dec 5, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Walking with Dinosaurs
Bradley Center, 1 p.m. The ultimate dinosaursploitation show, “Walking With Dino The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments