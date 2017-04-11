RSS

Director

A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM Home Movies

Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM Home Movies

Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM Home Movies

Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more

Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more

Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

In Sound of My Voice, Maggie is the beguiling leader of a doomsday cult with an unusual spin on the future... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more

Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Theater

They are legendary among students of early film, Fantomas and Les Vampires, a pair of serials from the 1910s. Their pulp fiction stories looked ahead toward the fantastic strain in action cinema, while seeming to invert the moral universe adopted.. more

Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

    A paper air-plane-flying competition added a playful element to Flight Box, Present Music’s musical odes to flight and related celestial elements. B,Boris + Doris on the town more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

