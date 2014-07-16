The Dirty Heads
This Week in Milwaukee: July 17-23
Jack White, Festa Italiana, Port Fish Day and more! more
Jul 16, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Dirty Heads
Though they've been playing reggae-rock together in some form since 1996, The Dirty Heads only recently made a commercial dent, with 2010's summertime hit “Lay Me Down.” That song's Sublime-esque feel was no coincidence: Its gue more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee