RSS

Disabilities

1613787_634999983224697_123629944_n.jpg.jpe

The Ability Center (TAC), founded by Damian Buchman in 2009, is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit striving to provide fitness and athletic opportunities to people with disabilities while also more

Mar 6, 2014 5:15 PM Expresso

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

art17283widea.jpg.jpe

As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required “sound basic education.” Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only onewit.. more

May 23, 2013 6:41 PM Daily Dose

Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Theater

blogimage19638.jpe

Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

blogimage19185.jpe

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

blogimage9286.jpe

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES