Four-Way Race for Municipal Court Judge
The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Barbara Beckert
“We’re at a crossroads,” declares Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Office Director Barbara Beckert, referring to the damage cuts to government funding could have on individuals with disabilities and supportive services more
May 29, 2013 4:20 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
The Real Paul Ryan
While Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan has claimed that his plans to voucherize Medicare wouldn’t affect... more
Sep 12, 2012 4:47 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features