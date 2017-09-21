The Disclaimer
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Milwaukee Can't Stomach Change
If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more
Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more
Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more
Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Should More Bands Be Like Phish?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that mor.. more
Aug 24, 2017 8:02 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Breaking Down The Foxconn Deal
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of head scratching with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the biggest Wisconsin news story of the summer: the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's plan to buil.. more
Aug 10, 2017 7:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more
Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The End of the MTV News Experiment
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the end of yet another experiment in "prestige" journalism. When music critic Jessica Hopper took the reigns of the .. more
Jul 6, 2017 5:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: We Ask a Lawyer
Pretty often on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, our conversations take us into territory we don't know much about. This week we try to remedy that by bringing in somebody wh.. more
May 25, 2017 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Art Stop, Public Art and Artist Etiquette
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro.. more
Apr 27, 2017 4:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest Makes a National Push
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of cultural commentary and judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're assessing the state of Summerfest. The festival announced its 50th anniversary groun.. more
Apr 13, 2017 6:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summer Soulstice and the Art of a Milwaukee Summer Festival
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more
Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hard Times at Alpine Valley, Good Times For WebsterX
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel music writer Piet Levy, who talks about some tough times at Alpine Valley. T.. more
Mar 23, 2017 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Asking For Help
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to an interesting editorial Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley wrote about the paper. He spelled out the latest round of de.. more
Mar 9, 2017 5:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: This is Why People Hate Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more
Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: This Sheriff Clarke Situation is Getting Scary
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more
Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music