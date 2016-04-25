Disco
Why We’ll Never See a PlayStation 5 (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twenty-Seven)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Apr 25, 2016 2:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Le Freak Moves its Pizza Dance Party to Riverwest
After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
3ball MTY w/ Jazz Da Playboy @ The Rave
Regional Mexican styles arguably make for the most folkloric music on commercial U.S. radio nowadays. That a trio of teenage DJs could have made a major impression more
Jun 24, 2013 1:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Day One
This year's Milwaukee Comedy Fest slips into the classy Next Act Theatre Space on 255 South Water Street with a very slick professionalism that makes it feel kind of like a comedy convention. One half expects to find booths from various comedy v.. more
Aug 4, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Disco Themed Halloween Party
Get down to CRISP on Friday in your best costume! The best guy and gal Disco King and Queen receive a $100 bar tab! Of course they will have goodies for other runner ups as well. CRISP will also have $20 bottles of champagne on hand (as s... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE