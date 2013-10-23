Discovery Channel
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 22
This Discovery Channel series didn’t need to venture to Africa to find wild kingdoms. The nature documentary found plenty of fascinating footage in America’s backyard. Tom Selleck narrates this breathlessly paced show, offering close-ups of... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Frozen Planet, Frozen World
<p> The Discovery Channel series “Frozen Planet” (out April 17 on DVD and Blu-ray) demonstrates how the reach of documentary filmmaking is longer than had ever been possible. Years ago, divers in insulated suits couldn't have descended beneath t.. more
Mar 30, 2012 12:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alaska, America's X-Treme State
Politics aside, it takes a hearty soul to survive in Alaska. The Discovery Channel's series “Alaska: The Edge of Life” (out on DVD) surveys some of the peculiarities of a land where the land sun shines only three hours a day in the depth of win.. more
Aug 30, 2011 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
German Milwaukee
Many books have already been written on Milwaukee's German heritage. The latest, German Mi German Milwaukee ,Books more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Odds and Ends at the End Of January
SHORTENED RUN FOR THE NEXT THEATRE GIGANTE SHOW Isabelle and Mark at Theatre Gigante (formerly Milwaukee Dance Theatre) have just announced that their March show, an update on the 18th century social satire A Beggar’s Opera has been reduced fr.. more
Jan 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Recurring Themes
%uFFFD 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE