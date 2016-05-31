discrimination
America’s States of Ignorance
Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more
May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Political Violence Against Women
How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more
Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Temperamentals this March with Theatrical Tendencies
This coming March, Theatrical Tendencies will be staging the Milwaukee premiere of a 2009 drama by John Marans. The play sounds fascinating . . . shedding light on a corner of history that hasn't garnered a whole lot of attention and adding to the.. more
Dec 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
CCAP’s Criminal Records Are the Official State Blacklist
As someone who’s spent a career in journalism, I know exactly what my position should be on access to public records about criminal and civil violations of the law. Public records are public more
Dec 4, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: Mental Health Services Must Be Covered
Question: How will mental health coverage improve under Obamacare?Answer: For many years, our health system failed to adequately provide mental health and more
Oct 28, 2013 5:53 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Republicans for Choice
It was only a matter of time before Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation made some halfhearted... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 13 Comments
Don’t Ask, Don’t Tolerate
Much of the first year of President Bill Clinton’s administration got sidetracked as a result of Clinton trying to live up to his campaign promise to end discrimination against gays in the military.It said something about how deep-rooted bi... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties