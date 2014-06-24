RSS

Disguised As Birds

hot coffin.jpg.jpe

If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more

Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

disguised as birds.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more

Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

  Staged readings work remarkably well with scripts that peel-back all of the elements of production and exist primarily on a raw, emotional level. Written by Olivia Dawson and Ray Proctor, Verbal Acumen sounds like it fits the bill remarkably .. more

Jul 18, 2011 12:16 PM Theater

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6192.jpe

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage9926.jpe

Those looking for a career in the complicated field of urban planning need all the help that they can get, but authors Michael Bayer (of Annapolis Environmental Resources Management), Nancy Frank (an associate professor and chair of more

Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7094.jpe

Milwaukee’s 1956 pounds out the heavy, chugging alternative-rock riffs that proliferated throughout the early ’90s, but underneath the grind, the band reveals an unexpected softer side. “Persistent,” one of the standout tracks from more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6232.jpe

Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6192.jpe

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES