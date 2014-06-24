Disguised As Birds
Hear the First Track from Hot Coffin 2.0, "A Lesson in Sleep"
If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more
Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Disguised as Birds Sign Off With One Last EP
Milwaukee will never lack post-hardcore bands that sound like Fugazi—at any point there are at least a handful of visible ones playing multiple shows each month—but Disguised as Birds, a quartet that announced their break up this month after nearl.. more
Jan 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
African American Friendships Explored in VERBAL ACUMEN
Staged readings work remarkably well with scripts that peel-back all of the elements of production and exist primarily on a raw, emotional level. Written by Olivia Dawson and Ray Proctor, Verbal Acumen sounds like it fits the bill remarkably .. more
Jul 18, 2011 12:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Positive Vibrations’ Night Goes Back to Reggae’s Roots
Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Becoming An Urban Planner
Those looking for a career in the complicated field of urban planning need all the help that they can get, but authors Michael Bayer (of Annapolis Environmental Resources Management), Nancy Frank (an associate professor and chair of more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
1956
Milwaukee’s 1956 pounds out the heavy, chugging alternative-rock riffs that proliferated throughout the early ’90s, but underneath the grind, the band reveals an unexpected softer side. “Persistent,” one of the standout tracks from more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day 2009
Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments