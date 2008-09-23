RSS
The Dismemberment Plan
Cheap Album Round-Up: Brady St. Rummage Sale Edition
I struck unassuming gold Saturday when I followed a sad, hand-written sign taped to garbage can on Brady Street that said "Rummage Sale in Back." The household was selling a small but choice collection of '90s-ish indie-punk-emo records, including.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Amphibian Antics
A goodkids’play or musical often meets greater approval from parents than fromchil A Year with Frog and Toad ,Theater more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Rusty Ps w/ Statehood
With a funky, just-released new album out, The Shape of Things To Come, the popular Milwa The Shape of Things To Come ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!