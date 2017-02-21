RSS

Disney

Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM Home Movies

In 1981, The Walt Disney Company introduced their first liveice show Walt Disney’s World on Ice .After a few iterations it became what we know today as the Disney on Ice series and has grown into an international phenomenon withnew shows int.. more

Jan 27, 2017 8:16 PM Around MKE

About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM Film Reviews

Pixar’s latest feature film, Finding Dory, operates on multiple levels. For young kids, it’s a spectacle of color, motion and slapstick as the adult jokes and pop-culture references race above their heads. Alert grown-ups will notice that P... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:59 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main pr.. more

Feb 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more

Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Around MKE

Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more

Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM Film Reviews

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

“Ars longa, vita brevis,” was a commonplace among the Romans andthe Greeks before them. “Art is lasting, life short.” Seems reasonable, butthen again, the ancients probably never saw an ice sculpture.What, after all,is the appeal o.. more

Jan 14, 2014 3:44 AM Visual Arts

Those lovable ogres from Monsters, Inc. have returned. The motley, brightly colored beasts from Pixar Studio’s popular 2001 animated feature are back for Monsters University, a prequel featuring the key characters in their more

Jun 18, 2013 10:45 PM Film Reviews

Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Visual Arts

The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more

Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The basic $75 cover to this blowout includes an open bar until 1 a.m., free Miller beer until 2 a.m., free gated overnight parking, midnight and 2 a.m. champagne toasts and complimentary 1 a.m. appetizers. The lineup is one of the more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In his elegantly modulated tone, Pierce Brosnan tells us at the onset of Oceans that to know the sea, you must see it, hear it, feel its power. The high definition documentary he narratives, a Euro-Disney co-production, brings the vastness of th.. more

Nov 1, 2010 1:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

For diehard music fans of a certain age, a Nick Lowe concert is an event. Forget for a moment the infrequent airplay back in his post New Wave heyday with Rockpile and his production credits with The Pretenders, Graham Parker and Elvis Cost... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The lineup of Blonde Redhead—two Italian brothers, Amedeo and Simone Pace, and one Japanese woman, Kazu Makino—almost makes the band so exotic as to be from another planet. From its 1995 self-titled debut up through 1998’s In An Expressi more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The old adage says that with age comes wisdom. In the autobiography Footsoldier for Peace and Justice, John Gilman shares the wisdom that has come as a result of his life experiences. In his many roles—a decorated hero in World War II, an ... more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

