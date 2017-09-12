RSS

Distil

brandyoldfashioneds.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exuding holiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for something warm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with your in-laws, there's a holiday dri... more

Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Brew City Booze

harborhouse.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

downtown dining week.jpg.jpe

Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more

Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Movie Madness: Opening night of the fifth annual Milwaukee Film Festival brought out the usual cast of a thousand-plus. After the initial film, Break Up Man, cinema fans flooded Discovery World more

Oct 3, 2013 12:38 AM Around MKE

distil.jpg.jpe

Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17104.jpe

As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more

Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15074.jpe

On July 9th, Twitter users @JamieOverman and @AbiNaumann will run a half-marathon to call attention to Crohn's and Colitis, with hopes of raising $4,000 to help find a cure, but first they're holding this fundraising Tweet-up at Distil, 722... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13328.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12450.jpe

For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10149.jpe

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3657.jpe

Returning for its second season today at 10 a.m. at the Oriental Theatre is the Key Sunday Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES