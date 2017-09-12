Distil
Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Movie Madness: Opening night of the fifth annual Milwaukee Film Festival brought out the usual cast of a thousand-plus. After the initial film, Break Up Man, cinema fans flooded Discovery World more
Oct 3, 2013 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Adventures in Small Plate Dining
Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force
As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Tweet Your Guts Out
On July 9th, Twitter users @JamieOverman and @AbiNaumann will run a half-marathon to call attention to Crohn's and Colitis, with hopes of raising $4,000 to help find a cure, but first they're holding this fundraising Tweet-up at Distil, 722... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brian Regan
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Key Sunday Cinema Club
Returning for its second season today at 10 a.m. at the Oriental Theatre is the Key Sunday Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee