RSS

Distinguished Lecture Series

levarburton.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Sam Howzit, Flickr CCActor, Writer and Producer LeVar Burton will speak atUW-Milwaukee’s Union Wisconsin Room tonight as a part of the university’sDistinguished Lecture Series.Burton will speak about his 40-year career, his.. more

Feb 24, 2016 8:57 PM Around MKE

twim_iamsu.jpg.jpe

This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage12534.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES