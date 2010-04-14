RSS

Disturbed

blogimage5184.jpe

Todd Umhoefer’s first album of experimental folk as Old Earth, Out the spheres of The Sorrowful Mysteries, dealt with the death of Umhoefer’s mother, a loss that also haunts Old Earth’s follow-up album, *uncollected voices on The orchard moan. Umh.. more

Apr 14, 2010 3:45 PM On Music

blogimage5184.jpe

Though Disturbed road nu metal’s coattails to early fame, the group was never as nox Indestructible ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5170.jpe

Thursday, Jan. 15 The Super Noble Brothers @ The Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m. Oneof the biggest crowd pleasers,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES