Dive Bars
The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016
2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more
Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more
Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 6 Comments
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans love their dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyal to their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar” isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies and warm, humble ... more
Nov 10, 2016 10:14 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
New Year's Eve Party Under Glass
On Friday, December 31, 2010 (from 6-10pm) join the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) for a family celebration. This New Year's Eve Party Under Glass is set amid the Frosty Fables Holiday Floral Show, live music, magic an... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sonia Brex
A Sicilian expatriate living in Berlin, Sonia Brex sings and writes cosmopolitan pop songs at once contemporary and yet filled with fleeting memories of music past. The melancholy title track is vaguely bossa nova and flows easily into the... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews