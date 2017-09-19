RSS

Diverse & Resilient

Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Dear Ruthie

Last week someone smashed the glass entrance of Diverse & Resilient’s office building on Holton. Were it another time, one might shrug it off as random vandalism. But nowadays we know better. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:30 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses sex workers in Milwaukee and elsewhere. He explores the link between sex work and poverty and homelessness, and programs that support those affected. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:06 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_ido_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Hear Me Out

“Preservatif,” conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s... more

Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Visual Arts

