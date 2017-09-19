Diverse & Resilient
Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee
Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw...
Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Political Climate Sparks Anti-Gay Vandalism
Last week someone smashed the glass entrance of Diverse & Resilient's office building on Holton. Were it another time, one might shrug it off as random vandalism. But nowadays we know better.
Dec 13, 2016 4:30 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Gay and Black: The Double Negative
Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen "double negative" of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community.
Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson's 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues.
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Are you generous?
Paul Masterson discusses sex workers in Milwaukee and elsewhere. He explores the link between sex work and poverty and homelessness, and programs that support those affected.
Dec 15, 2015 9:06 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014.
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Preservatif’ Offers Condom Curiosities
"Preservatif," conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s...
Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts