RSS

Division Day

<a href="http://www.jsonline.com/story/index.aspx?id=743467">This article</a> was featured in Friday's Journal-Sentinel pre-draft coverage and basically says that Jack Ikegwuonu would be likely to be drafted. Instead, Ikegwuonu was drafted in the .. more

Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage995.jpe

Division Day’s brand of melodic, introspective indie/power-pop can be abit disorie Beartrap Island ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES