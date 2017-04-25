RSS
Dixie Swim Club
Sunset Playhouse’s ‘Dixie Swim Club’ a Comedy of Time and Friendship
In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Anti-Business Governor
John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
