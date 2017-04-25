RSS

Dixie Swim Club

In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Theater

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

