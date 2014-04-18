Dj Bizzon
What Would Devo Do?
Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more
Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 6-13
Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America’s top comedians not just for his novel choice of medium (he’s a ventriloquist) but also for his Christian, conservative values. He’s the Fox News Channel of the comedy more
Feb 5, 2014 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Miltown Beat Down Gets Electronic
When Jordan Lee, aka DJ Madhatter, started the Miltown Beat Down in 2005, Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene was as segregated as the city itself, divided by geography, race and culture. For years the chasm between East Side rap more
Apr 30, 2013 10:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
SPEAK Easy @ Highbury Pub
Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki... more
Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews