For a generation of rap listeners, DJ Drama's curt, snarling voice has become an unlikely stamp of quality. DJ Drama is the longtime DJ for T.I. and a recording... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
For a generation of rap listeners, DJ Drama's curt, snarling voice has become an unlikely stamp of quality. DJ Drama is the longtime DJ for T.I. and a recording artist in his own right.
Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Problem with R. Kelly
After an unusual quiet period, R. Kelly returned this week with The Demo Tape, a new DJ Drama mix loaded with interpolations of recent singles like Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," Keri Hilson's "Turning Me on," Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On," T. Pai.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul Offer Free Biggie Mix
On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A New Lil Wayne Mix, In Time for the Weekend
After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. .. more
Nov 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Keller Williams
One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since la,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Missy Higgins
Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Opposites Attract
Obesityand self-image are very serious issues in this country that rarely get dire Fat Pig ,Theater more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater