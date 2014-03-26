RSS

Dj Pauly D

matisyahu.jpg.jpe

Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

blogimage16494.jpe

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wasn't the breakout star of MTV's “Jersey Shore”—that honor goes to his girl-chasing housemate The Situation—but... more

Oct 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10118.jpe

Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES