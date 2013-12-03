Dj Yoda
Bar Band at Montreux
GeorgeThorogood & the Destroyers were one of America’s great bar bands when theysurfaced in the ‘70s. Blues-rock based and without a hint of flab, they put onpowerful shows and released albums coupling dynamic originals with dem.. more
Dec 3, 2013 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
DJ Yoda
A maverick when it comes to intermingling hip-hop and funk music with film, television and YouTube videos, DJ Yoda has sold out clubs across Europe and performed alongside British music queens Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen. more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
DJ Yoda
Innovative Brit DJ Yoda lands in Milwaukee for just one of five U.S. touring dates. A maverick when it comes to intermingling hip-hop and funk music with film, television and You- Tube videos, DJ Yoda has sold out clubs across more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee