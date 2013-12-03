RSS

Dj Yoda

 GeorgeThorogood & the Destroyers were one of America’s great bar bands when theysurfaced in the ‘70s. Blues-rock based and without a hint of flab, they put onpowerful shows and released albums coupling dynamic originals with dem.. more

Dec 3, 2013 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage14197.jpe

A maverick when it comes to intermingling hip-hop and funk music with film, television and YouTube videos, DJ Yoda has sold out clubs across Europe and performed alongside British music queens Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen. more

Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9756.jpe

Innovative Brit DJ Yoda lands in Milwaukee for just one of five U.S. touring dates. A maverick when it comes to intermingling hip-hop and funk music with film, television and You- Tube videos, DJ Yoda has sold out clubs across more

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES