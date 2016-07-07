Dj
Mike D DJ Set @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, Summerfest
The Beastie Boys were among the great tastemakers oftheir time, introducing an entire generation of skateboarders andalternative kids to strains of hip-hop, funk, electro and miscellaneathat they otherwise might never have discovered. One of th.. more
Jul 7, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike D is way into dubstep now, but DJing doesn't come naturally to him. At all. more
Jul 7, 2016 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
DJ Paris Hilton @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards. more
Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Producer Strehlow Finds Kindred Spirits in the Noh Life Collective
Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Pretty Lights Looks Beyond the Light Show
Right now, electronic music is more than a trend. It’s a tidal wave. Stars like Tiesto, Skrillex and David Guetta are filling arenas, and according to multiple media reports more
Nov 13, 2013 12:22 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Nickodemus
Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Twenty-Five Years of Pride
PrideFest is 25 years old. To honor that, Milwaukee's LGBTQ celebration June 8-10 will welcome back... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 2 Comments
Eyedea and Abilities
One of the Twin Cities’ best known emcees and one of its best known DJs, respectively, Eyedea and Abilities return to Milwaukee with their polished two-man act of sly, subversive battle raps and quick,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Bad Boy Bill
Before he was a DJ, Bad Boy Bill was another just Windy City house fan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot on the decks. Like many players of the day, Bill let his beats speak fo,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Tatted Up
For those who like to get ink done, Texture hosts its “Tatted Up” event tonigh Maps for Children ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Soul Hole
As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furthermore Beer and vintage soul music from a The Soul Hole, a DJ who digs up classic Stax cuts, forgotten Hammond orga,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Diplo
The hipster remix master of choice these days, Philadelphia-based Diplo favors the party- Florida ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hip-Hop Tuesdays
Every week, DJ Kid Cut Up hosts Hip-Hop Tuesdays at The Uptowner, spinning a mix of curren The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments