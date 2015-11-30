Dmt
Stream Milwaukee Rapper Sean Smart's Debut Mixtape
Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more
Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pharaoh Mac & DMT Share a Message
Milwaukee rap duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT have eyed a wider audience while staying true to themselves. This month they release their third album, SYMBOLS. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Brewers vs. the Reds
Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee