I Do! I Do!
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
I Do! (Acacia) I Do!
Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more
Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Four Plays in Three Days in Delafield
Mar 10, 2015 2:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bottomless Pit w/ Black Helicopter and Wereworm
After nearly two decades together, the Chicago indie-rock band Silkworm disbanded in the wake of a 2005 car accident that killed drummer Michael Dahlquist, but members Andy Cohen and Tim Midgett soon formed a new quartet, Bottomless Pit more
Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Earth-Friendly Suggestions for the Beach
Jun 24, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Haggerty Museum’s ‘Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula’
The Pacific Northwest offers artists miles of inspirational vistas. Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to journey to this area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From th... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Quentin Tarantino
Separating Quentin Tarantino from the great directors of earlier generations isn’t lack of talent but lack of vision. The auteur of Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill is apparently free of ideology, with no religion to wrestle with, no battlefield experi.. more
Jun 8, 2010 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Growing Miltown Beat Down Concludes Its Fifth Year This Weekend
The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more
May 27, 2010 5:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I Do! I Do!
Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tender Comedy
The Skylight's sleek, effective new production of I DO! I DO! does just about everything r I DO! I DO! ,Theater more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater