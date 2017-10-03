RSS

Photo Credit: Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Home Movies

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

New out on digital in June 2017. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:11 PM Home Movies

One of the longest running cop shows is out as a 72-DVD set. “Hawaii Five-0" (1968-1980) lacked the memorable characters of “Columbo" and “Kojak," but boasted the lush scenery and exotic milieu of Honolulu. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:52 PM Home Movies

Asif Kapadia achieved prominence with Amy, a groundbreaking documentary composed in part from cellphone video left behind by the troubled singer Amy Winehouse. He veers sharply rightward with Ali and Nino, a bodice-ripping romance story bet... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:41 PM Home Movies

London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM Home Movies

The documentary Danny Says shows that Danny Fields was a link between the gay underground, Andy Warhol and underground rock. The writer-DJ-A&R man signed MC5 and The Stooges and worked tirelessly to promote the CBGB’s scene. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:45 PM Home Movies

The 2016 World Series, the official documentary of the games catches the excitement and anticipation at box offices, in the stands and on the field, and moves at a brisker pace than most baseball games. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:42 PM Home Movies

Strange water spots form on the ceiling of her rundown apartment and worse still are apparitions of a girl who went missing two years earlier. Japanese director Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water makes us wonder: Is it madness, a ghost or a conspira... more

Nov 8, 2016 2:27 PM Home Movies

According to the documentary It’s a Rockabilly World! by director Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty), another rockabilly revival has swept the world, fueled mainly by Millennials bored with the shoddy aesthetic of now and the pathetic state of con... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:53 PM Home Movies

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM Home Movies

Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy director Matteo Garrone’s Cannes Festival favorite Tale of Tales, an adaptation of fantastic stories by 17th-century folklorist Giambattista Basile (a one-man Italian brothers Grimm). more

Sep 27, 2016 2:25 PM Home Movies

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Viral is among the best recent zombie films as opposite-personality sisters, shy-serious Emma (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and promiscuous-glib Stacey (Analeigh Tipton) confront quarantine, martial law an... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:11 PM Home Movies

Cheeseheads: The Documentary Maybe he was hankering for home and maybe it was triggered by encountering a sea of red Badger fans at the Rose Bowl—either way, Wisconsin expatriate John Mitc,Film clips more

Sep 6, 2016 3:54 PM Film Clips

Sing Me Home is Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble’s best-yet cultural convergence and is a companion album to Music of Strangers, a documentary of Ma’s pan-cultural troubadours by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Morgan Neville. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:00 PM Album Reviews

Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress after making a fool of himself by texting pictures of his penis to Internet strangers, but made a comeback as a vigorous candidate for New York mayor—until another sexting scandal erupted. Weiner is a r... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:55 PM Home Movies

The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM Film Reviews

