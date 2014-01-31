Dog Friendly
Dog Land iPhone App Finds Dog Friendly Places in Milwaukee
The newiPhone app Dog Land has given Milwaukee dog owners more of an opportunity tobond over their love for man’s best friend.What startedout as a final class project, has now grown into an online community withnearly 2,000 users worldwide. Si.. more
Jan 31, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
The Dog Days of Dining on Milwaukee Patios
Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 3 Comments
Christian Gerhaher & Gerold Huber
Several of Gustav Mahler’s monumental and challenging symphonies have become staples in classical music, overshadowing the composer’s more intimate songwriting. Baritone Christian Gerhaher and pianist Gerold Huber would like to raise the pr... more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews