Dog And Pony Show
An Evening of Casual Precision With Holly Hughes
Holly Hughes has played many roles over the course of her life. In he Dog And Pony Show (Bring Your Own Pony) she talks about quite a few of those roles. The seasoned performance artist comes to Milwaukee this weekend for a casual spoken word pi.. more
Jul 20, 2012 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Holly Hughes Now only One Weekend With Theatre Gigante
Theatre Gigante just announced that the first weekend of The Dog And Pony Show (bring your own pony) will be canceled. Previously a two-weekend engagement running July 13th through 21st, the show now runs the 19th - 21st. An autobiographica.. more
Jul 6, 2012 11:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Danny Barnes and Darol Anger
Bluegrass traditionalist might not find much to love, but Yonder Mountain String Band are Relix ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee