Dog Sees God
Dog Sees God in Waukesha
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more
Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dog Sees God: A Splinter Group Lineup
Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more
Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dog Sees God Seeks Funding
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre is looking to launch a production of Bert V. Royal’s DogSees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead. The clever and dramaticmutation of the Peanuts comic strip characters is currently being stagedlocally by Splinte.. more
Jun 14, 2014 8:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Peanuts With Splinter Group
Dog Sees God is playwrightBert V. Royal’s look at a post-modern post- Peanuts Charlie Brown gang. It’sbeen a long time since the strips and the characters are all teenagers now.Things are considerably more complicated than they were when they w.. more
Jun 12, 2014 8:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chubby Chasers Unite!
I’m not gay, but I’m familiar with coming out. I’m a chubby chaser. I like thick girls with lots of curves. The bigger the better if you ask me. People don’t get that it’s hard to “come out” about your sexual preferences and desires when... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:52 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Echoes of Pink Floyd
The platinum success of Dark Side of the Moon turned Pink Floyd into the standard bearer for ‘70s album rock and a lumbering bullseye for the nascent punk movement. It was a strange journey for a band whose members were virtually anonymous ... more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee