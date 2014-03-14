Dog Shows
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Trey McIntyre Project
The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere of more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee