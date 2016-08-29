RSS

Doghouse Flowers

gram parsons.jpg.jpe

Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more

Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

coldcomfort.jpg.jpe

On their second album, Cold Comfort, Milwaukee’s Doghouse Flowers serve grits-and-eggs music with an authenticity that suggests formative experiences on the red clay soil of the deep South. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:55 PM Album Reviews

willie.jpg.jpe

Photo by David McClister

Milwaukee’s Ladders and Doghouse Flowers celebrate new albums, while Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic and Craig Finn swing through town. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:29 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the secret sisters turner hall ballroom.jpg.jpe

Early in their first headlining date in Milwaukee, The Secret Sisters hit their Tuesday night Turner Hall Ballroom audience with an example of that rarest of country music song forms nowadays: a mu,Concert Reviews more

Sep 3, 2014 10:38 AM Concert Reviews

1522180_635954339774505_1131893165_n.jpg.jpe

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

shannon and the clams.jpg.jpe

Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more

Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM This Week in Milwaukee

whiskeybelles.jpg.jpe

Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES