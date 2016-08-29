Doghouse Flowers
Gram Parsons 70th Birthday Bash @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more
Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Album Review: Doghouse Flowers 'Cold Comfort'
On their second album, Cold Comfort, Milwaukee’s Doghouse Flowers serve grits-and-eggs music with an authenticity that suggests formative experiences on the red clay soil of the deep South. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Secret Sisters w/ Doghouse Flowers @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Early in their first headlining date in Milwaukee, The Secret Sisters hit their Tuesday night Turner Hall Ballroom audience with an example of that rarest of country music song forms nowadays: a mu,Concert Reviews more
Sep 3, 2014 10:38 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
