Dogs In Ecstasy

While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Music Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Concert Reviews

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Molly Rosenblum is one third of Dogs in Ecstasy, a noisy synth punk,Music Feature more

Mar 21, 2014 1:54 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more

Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more

Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Concert Reviews

Though they may not always get the attention they deserve, perhaps due to their jokey-sounding name, Dogs in Ecstasy’s undeniably infectious blend of pop fundamentals, garage-punk brevity and gru,Concert Reviews more

Oct 7, 2013 10:35 AM Concert Reviews

Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more

Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Concert Reviews

Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Truman Lowe’s artistic legacy branches out from northern Wisconsin—Black River Falls, to be specific. In this scenic town, sculptor Lowe grew up in the Ho-Chunk community and attended Black River Falls Mission School. Lowe’s heritage has more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

