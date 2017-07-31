Dogs In Ecstasy
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Juiceboxxx Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rio Turbo Returns to Party Hard
“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Purling Hiss w/ Technicolor Teeth, Dogs in Ecstasy and Platinum Boys @ Cactus Club
Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Influenced: Dogs in Ecstasy's Molly Rosenblum on the Subversive Brilliance of RuPaul
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Molly Rosenblum is one third of Dogs in Ecstasy, a noisy synth punk,Music Feature more
Mar 21, 2014 1:54 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Damn Right Dogs in Ecstasy Google Themselves
Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more
Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dogs in Ecstasy w/ Cave and Catacombz @ Riverwest Public House
Though they may not always get the attention they deserve, perhaps due to their jokey-sounding name, Dogs in Ecstasy’s undeniably infectious blend of pop fundamentals, garage-punk brevity and gru,Concert Reviews more
Oct 7, 2013 10:35 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ Dogs in Ecstasy @ Circle-A Café
Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more
Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
What the Pot Legalization Campaign Really Threatens
Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Museum of Wisconsin Art Recognizes Truman Lowe
Truman Lowe’s artistic legacy branches out from northern Wisconsin—Black River Falls, to be specific. In this scenic town, sculptor Lowe grew up in the Ho-Chunk community and attended Black River Falls Mission School. Lowe’s heritage has more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts