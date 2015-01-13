Domestic Abuse
Safe Harbor Volunteers and Staff
The Shepherd Express names Safe Harbor in Sheboygan its heroes of the week for its services for survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Big Star
Thebig push is on for Big Star. One of the most admired cult bands from the '70sare now the subject of a book, Rob Jovanovic's Big Star: The Story of Rock'sForgotten Band ; a CD compilation, The Very Best of Big Star ; and .. more
Nov 30, 2013 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Violence Against Women Act On the Brink
Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more
Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Keep Guns Out of the Hands of Domestic Abusers
Milwaukeeans were shocked and saddened by two high-profile shootings of domestic abuse victims last year. In October, three women were fatally shot at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield, and on Christmas Eve more
Jan 23, 2013 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BREAKING: State Supreme Court to Hear Paid Sick Days Case
Mar 17, 2010 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will the State Supreme Court Support Paid Sick Days?
Feb 18, 2010 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Hardcore Takes on Domestic Abuse
While hardcore may not be the most female-friendly genre, there is a long history of punk bands using the stage as a sort of bully pulpit to get their fans to think about such issues as domestic abuse, rape, and sexism.As a young suburban h... more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Christmas Dreams
After finding fluke success a couple of years ago with “I’m Coming Home for Christmas,” a song that cracked some charts after appearing on an episode of “ER,” Milwaukee prog-ro,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ugly Shins News
The weekend brought ugly news from the Shins camp: Keyboardist Marty Crandall was arrested on domestic violence charges. The Modern Age has all of the sordid details, including police reports and a photo of the bruises Crandall allegedly inflicte.. more
Jan 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge
Carte Blanche Studios, 7:30 p.m.For decades, playwrights and screenwriters have been twis Greetings! ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments