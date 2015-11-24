RSS

Domhnall Gleeson

Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more

Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM Film Clips

Ex Machina, one of the best science fiction films of recent years, tells a story of artificial intelligence. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

