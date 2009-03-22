Dominic James
Breaking News: Dominic James to play today
It was on the front page of the Sports section today and now there's even more information on the Marquette blog on jsonline.com, so I'm just going to give you the whole thing...Read the whole story here, but the gist is that he had no pain or swe.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Crap! Dominic James out for the year
From ESPN.comMILWAUKEE -- Dominic James' career at Marquette is over after the senior guard broke a bone in his foot in Wednesday night's 93-82 loss to No. 2 Connecticut.James, one of three star guards for the Golden Eagles (No. 10 ESPN/USA To.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Strong Cyrano
Outdoor theater has a strange kind of life when seenby a small audience in a Cyrano deBergerac, ,Theater more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Photos: Testa Rosa
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews