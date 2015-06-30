Dominion Gallery
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who's buying art?
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Ray Yoshida’s Cabinet of Curiosities
As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing "cabinets of curiosities," rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia...
Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Visionary Haze
Dominion Gallery's latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, "Smokey Places." According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share "elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined
May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Carol Curley, Francis Ford at Dominion Gallery
As the Dominion Gallery in Riverwest approaches its first anniversary, it introduces a new artist to its regular roster with the current exhibition "The Carol Show," featuring pastel drawings by Carol Curley...
Sep 26, 2012 4:04 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery
Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition "Humor From My Pen," opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition...
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments