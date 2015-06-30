RSS

Dominion Gallery

Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more

Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM A&E Feature

As the Renaissance dawned in Europe, a passion for the odd and exotic gripped the leisured classes. Those with expendable means nourished their passion by establishing “cabinets of curiosities,” rooms abounding with scientific abnormalia... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:09 AM Visual Arts

Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined more

May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Visual Arts

As the Dominion Gallery in Riverwest approaches its first anniversary, it introduces a new artist to its regular roster with the current exhibition “The Carol Show,” featuring pastel drawings by Carol Curley... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:04 PM Visual Arts

Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

