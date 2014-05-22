The Dominoes
The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)
The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more
May 22, 2014 1:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Midnight Oil
Several years before "Beds are Burning," before anyone heard of them outside their Australian homeland, Midnight Oil were releasing smart, sleek punk rock. Some of those early recordings are included in Essential Oils, a two-CD more
May 21, 2013 7:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Dominoes
While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more
Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews