RSS
Dommin
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Summerfest Picks
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more
Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Dommin
Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!