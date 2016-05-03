RSS

Don Cheadle

Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more

May 3, 2016 2:23 PM Film Reviews

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

In advance of Don Cheadle’s biographical film on Miles Daviscomes the release of Miles Ahead: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack . Cheadle,who directs as well as stars as the jazz innovator, chose to mingle some newmusic recor.. more

Mar 31, 2016 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is one of the few public places in Milwaukee that conjures the city’s soul, past and present. Awe-inspiring as it is, performances in the Basilica are chancy, to say the least. Unaccompanied choral music works b... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

