RSS

Don Devona

sotp.jpg.jpe

Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Theater

As the national dialogue about budgets, teachers and pay continues to boil, it’s nice to see an outpouring of appreciation for an often-thankless profession. The Sunset Playhouse’s latest show is a tribute to the student-teacher relationships th.. more

Mar 14, 2011 1:17 AM Theater

blogimage6625.jpe

The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through mid-June, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the... more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES