Don Giovanni
Florentine Opera Stages a Rousing 'Don Giovanni'
The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
'Don Giovanni' Returns!
The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Tenement Go Long
Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more
Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Opens Season with ‘Don Giovanni’
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more
Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
A New Life for ‘Don Giovanni’
The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more
Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music