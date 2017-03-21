RSS

Don Giovanni

inreviewflorentinebykathywittman.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Classical Music

aegatewatgiovanni.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

ten.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Matt Stranger

Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more

Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

classica.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more

Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Classical Music

205504_449556181768694_187035246_n.jpg.jpe

The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more

Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES