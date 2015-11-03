Don Hill
'The Deeper You Go'
The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:01 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Deeper You Go
Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more
Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Scientist
Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews