Don Rickles
This Week in Milwaukee: July 16-22
Festa Italiana offers a weekend of fireworks and cannoli, while the Milwaukee Latino Carnaval readies four days of parades and cultural events. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Comedian Craig Ferguson Performed at the Riverside
Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more
Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Scripps Just Turned 94.5 The Lake into a Country Station
It's been less than two months since E.W. Scripps Co. took over two Milwaukee radio stations formerly controlled by the Journal Broadcast Group, and it didn't take long for the new management to make some changes. This morning at 10 a.m. the compa.. more
May 29, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dean Martin: America’s Grand Roast Master
DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more
Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn't mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 85... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn't mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 85... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83 more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83, Rickle... more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talking With Next Act's Lombardi (pt.2)
Me: How far did you get intolike I couldn’t imagine that there’d be film footage of this guy holding a set of cards or whatever it is that you have to do . . .Cecsarini: oh, no. But there are pictures of him behind his bar having the gang over aft.. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gallardo throwing simulated games
From the JSOnline.com Brewers Blog:...And here'san interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-handerYovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewershitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn AC.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are Casino ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 3 - Apr. 9
Endgame ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee