RSS

Don&Rsquo;T Dress For Dinner

 Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more

Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Theater

<p> The “unsinkable” <em>Titanic</em> became an archetypea modern Tower of Babel when hubris and technology fell under the irresistible force of implacable elements. James Cameron put his stamp on the story for at least a generation through his .. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8199.jpe

Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8191.jpe

Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES