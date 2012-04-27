Don&Rsquo;T Dress For Dinner
A Very '60s Comedy of Errors
Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more
Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Titanic Mini-Series
<p> The “unsinkable” <em>Titanic</em> became an archetypea modern Tower of Babel when hubris and technology fell under the irresistible force of implacable elements. James Cameron put his stamp on the story for at least a generation through his .. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Don’t Dress for Dinner
Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don’t Dress for Dinner
Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments