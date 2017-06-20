RSS

Don Smiley

schnoll.jpg.jpe

Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM News Features

reo speedwagon.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more

May 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

summerfest crowd.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Twitter user @Brookie44

Consider this another reason Summerfest no longer releases daily attendance numbers. At some point last night, crowds became so congested outside of the festival's entrance that organizers had to open the gates and let people in for free.That's th.. more

Jun 30, 2013 10:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of truth-telling and debate between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a loaded Daniel Bice column from last .. more

Mar 28, 2013 4:40 PM On Music

blogimage10285.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9388.jpe

Now in its seventh year, the Stellar Spark party at The Rave has assembled one of its biggest lineups yet, with more than 60 DJs. World-famous Italian electro-house DJ Benny Benassi headlines the night, supported by whirlwind turntablist DJ... more

Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9139.jpe

But it was only in the 1990s, I’m ashamed to say,when a friend got me in for free, Shepherd Express ,A&E Feature more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

With the launch of the space shuttle Endeavour on Tuesday morning, NASA began a 16-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to install part of a Japanese laboratory and the Canadian Space Agency's two-armed gargantuan robotic system Sp.. more

Mar 14, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage758.jpe

Sheboygan native Rick What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES