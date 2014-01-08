RSS
Don Tyler
Questions Surround Courthouse Fire and Possible Coverup
The Abele administration is giving the public a highly edited version of what really happened when the courthouse caught fire last summer, causing up to $12 million in damages, supervisors allege more
Jan 8, 2014 1:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele Goes to Bat for His Top Bureaucrats’ Salaries
Has Milwaukee County Supervisor David Cullen declared war on County Executive Chris Abele’s top appointees? more
Nov 15, 2013 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
