Donald Driver
Associated Bank Kicks-Off Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony “Fan Zone
Associated Bank has extended their partnership with theWisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame by unveiling a “Fan Zone” ticket sweepstakes.The sweepstakes runs through April 20, 2016, giving allsports fans a chance to win tickets to the 201.. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
BUD SELIG, DONALD DRIVER: HUH?
Last week several things baffled the Observers, including their own headline... more
Aug 22, 2013 1:05 AM Frank Clines More Sports
It's No Time to Let Driver Waltz Away
Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Main-Travelled Roads
Through Oct. 31, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages Main-Travelled Roads , a musical based on Hamlin Garland’s stories about rural farm life in late-19th-century Wisconsin, at the Broadway Theatre Center. The deep family tradition of... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee