Donald Fagen
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
More Songwriters on Songwriting (Da Capo Press), by Paul Zollo
It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Steely Dan filled the stage with virtuoso players Saturday night, presenting themselves as a mutant jazz-rock fusion big band. more
Jul 18, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
NUNSENSE in Oconomowoc This Month
This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Though “Monsters of Yacht Rock” might have been a more apt name, Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs have teamed up to tour as the “Dukes of September Rhythm Revue,” playing with a large band that includes horns and backi more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee