Donald Margulies
Love and War with In Tandem's 'Time Stands Still'
Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more
Feb 28, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more
Feb 21, 2017
Two Great Actresses, One Awful Script
The relationship between master and student can be fascinating. Donald Margulies' Collected Stories attempts more
Nov 28, 2012
Milwaukee Chamber Presents ‘Collected Stories’
In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more
Nov 14, 2012