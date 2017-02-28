RSS

Donald Margulies

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The relationship between master and student can be fascinating. Donald Margulies' Collected Stories attempts more

Nov 28, 2012 3:24 PM Theater

In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more

Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Theater

